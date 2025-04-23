Amaravati, April 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the TDP-led government stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government following the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Naidu emphasised that the state supports Modi and the Centre in their efforts to safeguard India's sovereignty and respond to terrorism with "firm and decisive action".

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government in their commitment to safeguarding our nation's sovereignty and responding to terrorism with firm and decisive action," Naidu posted on 'X'.

The TDP chief said those responsible for the heinous act must be dealt with severely.

Calling acts of terror a stain on society, he said history shows that terrorism and violence have never achieved anything meaningful for the causes they claim to represent.

He also mourned the deaths of JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan, both of Telugu origin, in the attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief. I pray they find the strength to endure this immense loss," said Naidu, who is scheduled to receive Mouli's body in Vizag later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep anguish over the attack and called for an unforgettable lesson to be taught to the perpetrators.

"Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 innocent civilians, including Chandramouli Garu and Madhusudan Rao Garu from Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of unbearable grief," Lokesh posted on 'X'.

Calling the attack a dastardly act, the TDP leader said it must not go unpunished.

He expressed hope that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would ensure that the perpetrators face an unforgettable punishment, stressing that terror has no place in a civilised society.

Lokesh also said the state government has set up an emergency desk at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to assist the victims.

He said the government had made all necessary arrangements to bring back the victims safely and urged them to contact the helpdesk for any assistance.

