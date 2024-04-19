New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Air India has announced cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to operational disruptions amid incessant rainfall.

The airlines said on Friday that it is trying to accommodate affected customers on flights as soon as operations resume.

It added that those customers who booked the flights with valid tickets for travel till April 21 will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," the Air India posted on social media platform X.

"For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com" it added.

This comes amid heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation.

In wake of the situation, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory for Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through the airport to reschedule their non-essential travel till flight operations normalise.

The Indian consulate in Dubai has also operationalized emergency helpline numbers to assist passengers.

Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families.

They further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations. (ANI)

