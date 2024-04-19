Delhi, April 19: In a shocking incident that unfolded in East Delhi’s Shakarpur, a 17-year-old boy and his sister were allegedly killed by the sister’s husband after he had a dream where he was “told to kill his wife”. The victims, identified as Ram Pratap Singh and Kamlesh Holkar, were found dead in their home on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indian Express reported that Ram had arrived in Delhi from Mathura, UP, to celebrate his nephew’s second birthday at his sister’s home. However, he became a witness to a domestic dispute between Kamlesh, a PT teacher, and her husband, Sriyansh Kumar, 33. Ram shared his fears with a cousin, expressing his intention to return to Mathura the next day. Tragically, he never made it back home. Delhi Double Murder Case: Brother-Sister Duo Found Dead in Shakarpur Area, Probe Reveals Crime Scene Tampered, Family’s Role Under Lens.

According to the police, Sriyansh strangled Ram with a belt and stabbed him multiple times with a screwdriver, just minutes after he had killed Kamlesh in a similar manner. Sriyansh surrendered at the local police station a few hours later. Double Murder in Delhi: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Brother-in-Law After Fight in Shakarpur Area.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta stated that an initial enquiry revealed a fight between the couple, and Sriyansh went missing from the house the next morning. The murder weapon, a screwdriver, was recovered from their home. An FIR was registered under murder sections, and Sriyansh was taken into police custody.

The police further revealed that the fights began a few days ago when Kamlesh discovered that Sriyansh had transferred Rs 50,000 to a woman he had known from college. Sriyansh, who had previously worked at IT firms in Bengaluru and Delhi but had been unemployed for a while, told the police that he had a dream in which he was “asked to” kill his wife.

Kamlesh’s parents have accused Sriyansh of demanding dowry and have given a statement to the sub-divisional magistrate. Sections under the prohibition of dowry act are likely to be added to the FIR.

