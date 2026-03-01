New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Air India announced the cancellation of several long-haul international flights scheduled for March 1, citing continued assessment of the evolving security situation in the Middle East following the US and Israel's strikes against Iran.

Among the flights impacted are those to some major destinations, including London, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Paris

The decsion expands earlier suspensions that primarily affected Gulf routes.

"As part of our continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on March 1, 2026," an Air India spokesperson said.

"AI161/AI162 and AI111/AI112: Delhi-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Delhi; AI129/AI128: Mumbai-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Mumbai; AI169/AI170: Amritsar-London (Gatwick) / London (Gatwick)-Amritsar; AI101/AI102: Delhi-New York (JFK) / New York (JFK)-Delhi; AI119/AI116: Mumbai-New York (JFK) / New York (JFK)-Mumbai; AI191/AI144: Mumbai-Newark / Newark - Mumbai; AI127/AI126: Delhi-Chicago / Chicago-Delhi (via Vienna); AI187/AI188 and AI189 and AI190: Delhi-Toronto / Toronto-Delhi (via Vienna); AI2025/AI2026: Delhi-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Delhi; AI2027/AI2028: Mumbai-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Mumbai; AI143/AI142 and AI147/AI148: Delhi-Paris / Paris-Delhi," the sopkesperson added.

The airline said it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the valued guests by these disruptions and is notifying them cancellations and supporting with alternative options to minimise the inconvenience.

The airline also said it will continue to monitor developments closely and issue updates based on ongoing risk assessments.

The cancellations come amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors.

Earlier, Air India and other carriers, including IndiGo, suspended flights to several Middle Eastern destinations. Airports in India reported cancellations and stranded passengers. (ANI)

