Bengaluru, February 28: Three persons died of suspected suffocation while cleaning a water sump at a residence in Immadihalli in Whitefield on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Police Station. The deceased have been identified as Munishamappa, 67, the house owner; Rudhra Kumar, 40, a plumber; and Vishwanath Achari, 24, a delivery executive.

According to the police, the incident took place near Immadihalli Temple Circle, behind the Panchamuki Anjaneya Temple. Munishamappa had entered the water sump at his residence to clean it and is believed to have used chemical agents for the purpose. During the cleaning process, he reportedly experienced breathing difficulties due to suspected toxic fumes and collapsed inside the sump. Rudhra Kumar, who noticed that Munishamappa had not returned, entered the sump to check on him and also collapsed. Later, Vishwanath Achari, who came to enquire about the situation, entered the sump and fell unconscious under similar circumstances. Two Workers Die of Suffocation After Falling into Septic Tank While Cleaning It.

Munishamappa and Rudhra Kumar were rushed to Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, while Vishwanath Achari was taken to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield. Doctors declared all three brought dead. The bodies have been shifted to Vydehi Hospital for post-mortem examination and further legal procedures. Police officials visited the spot and registered a case. Preliminary investigation indicates that the deaths were caused by suffocation following inhalation of toxic fumes inside the sump. Further investigation is under way. Mumbai: 5 Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Water Tank at Bismillah Space Building Located on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada.

In a separate incident earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found dead inside a pipeline chamber of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on February 3. A case of causing death by negligence was registered against BWSSB officials in that matter. In another incident on February 15, a three-year-old boy drowned in an artificial pond during a maternity photoshoot at a studio on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The child had accompanied his mother to a studio in Giddenahalli near Madanayakanahalli. While the mother was engaged in the photoshoot, the child reportedly wandered away unnoticed. He was later found in an artificial pond constructed for photography purposes inside the premises.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).