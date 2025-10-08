Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Air India, the flag carrier of India and a subsidiary of Tata Sons, congratulated Navi Mumbai Airport on the launch of the new airport on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Tata airline said that the launch of Mumbai's second airport reflects India's growth in global aviation and expressed excitement about this development.

"Every new runway brings Air India one step closer to connecting all of India to the world. Many congratulations on your launch, @navimumairport! Mumbai's second airport is a yet another reflection of India's ascent in global aviation and its aspirations, and we're so excited!" wrote Air India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was built at a cost of approximately Rs 19,650 crore. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that reflects strides towards 'Viksit Bharat', and emphasised that the new airport will help farmers in Maharashtra connect to the markets of the Middle East and Europe.

In a post on X, Navi Mumbai Airport also described its project as one of India's most ambitious infrastructure undertakings and a defining milestone in the nation's aviation journey.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated our airport today. The Navi Mumbai International Airport one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects and a defining milestone in the nation's aviation journey. Inspired by the lotus, India's national flower, our airports' architecture blends cultural heritage with world-class design and sustainability features. Here are some glimpses of our newly inaugurated airport!" wrote Navi Mumbai Airport.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a greenfield airport, which aims to transform air connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. This airport was developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). This airport is operated by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (NMIAL), a joint venture (JV) between Adani Airports Holdings Ltd., holding 74 per cent, and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO), holding 26 per cent. The project aims to ease congestion at the Mumbai International Airport and position Navi Mumbai as a global aviation and logistics hub.

Located in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, approximately 37 kilometres from South Mumbai, NMIA spans 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres). The airport's architecture is inspired by the lotus, India's national flower, featuring 12 sculptural feature columns symbolising unfurling petals and 17 mega columns supporting the terminal roof canopies. The first phase of the project was inaugurated by PM Modi. This Greenfield airport features a single integrated terminal for both domestic and international operations, with a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The final phase will expand the capacity to 90 MPPA. (ANI)

