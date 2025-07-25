Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) An Air India flight bound for Mumbai from Jaipur returned to the airport due to a suspected technical snag mid-air on Friday, officials said.

"Flight AI612 operating from Jaipur to Mumbai returned to Jaipur shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue. Troubleshooting checks were carried out, and it was determined to be a false indication," Air India said in a statement.

Following the checks, the aircraft was cleared for operations, and the flight continued to its destination in Mumbai.

Air India, in its statement, emphasised that passenger safety is the airline's top priority.

