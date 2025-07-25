Mumbai, July 25: With just one week left in July, lakhs of women in Maharashtra are still waiting for their 13th instalment of INR 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The monthly financial aid, meant to support eligible women across the state, has seen delays before, and this month is no different. Since the Ladki Bahin Yojana’s launch in July 2024, 12 instalments have been disbursed until June 2025. But the July instalment, due earlier this month, has yet to reflect in beneficiaries' bank accounts.

This isn't the first delay. In the early phase, the first three payments for June, July, and August 2024 were given together in August when the scheme was launched before the state elections. Last month, beneficiaries had hoped to receive both June and July payments together, but only the June amount was credited. Now, with July almost over, the delay in the INR 1,500 payment is causing concern among the scheme’s beneficiaries. Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Instalment Date

According to the media reports, the Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 instalment is likely to be credited in the last week of the month or by August 5. However, no official confirmation has been given by the government yet.

Maharashtra Registered 6 Cases of Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana

On July 15, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, informed the legislative assembly that six criminal cases pertaining to fraud in the Ladki Bahin Yojana have been registered in the state. Two of the cases were registered in Mumbai, two in Solapur and one each in Satara and Nanded districts, the chief minister informed the assembly in a written response to questions raised by 10 legislators across party lines. Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families.

