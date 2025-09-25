Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Air India on Thursday collaborated with Zomato, a food delivery platform, to offer exclusive benefits to passengers.

The partnership, which integrates Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato's expansive food delivery platform, offers a range of exciting benefits for users, effective immediately.

According to a release, Zomato users who opt to link their Maharaja Club account on the Zomato app can avail many benefits, including earning two per cent Maharaja Points on Zomato transactions above Rs 499 and win a complimentary one-way Economy Class ticket voucher valid for booking and travel within six months.

Moreover, new users enrolling in Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme and linking their accounts via Zomato will receive a bonus of 2,000 Maharaja Points upon completion of their first flight activity with Air India, redeemable for future travel rewards.

"We are delighted to partner with Zomato to bring together travel and food, two subjects that are at the heart of family discussions and individual lifestyles," Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce, Air India.

"This partnership is in line with our continuing efforts to strengthen the value proposition of Maharaja Club and our vision of building it into one of the most rewarding loyalty programmes across industries," he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahul Gupta, VP, Zomato, said, "We're always looking for ways to make Zomato more useful in our customers' lives. With this partnership, customers can earn Air India Maharaja points when they order food on Zomato. It's a simple idea that makes our product more rewarding and will now take you places - literally." (ANI)

