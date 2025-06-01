New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann assumed the role of Senior Air Staff Officer of the Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, effective June 1, as stated in the official announcement.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on 16 December 1989.

He has flown over 3000 hours primarily on various types of fighter aircraft. He is a pilot Attack Instructor and in his operational career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, been Chief Operations Officer of a forward base and Air Officer Commanding of a premium fighter base, stated in the release.

The release further mentioned that Jasvir Singh Mann has also held various important appointments at Air Headquarters and Command Headquarters. The Air Officer has directed Joint Military Training exercises with the Republic of Singapore Air Force in 2017 and the USAF in 2018.

The Air Officer held the appointments of Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration & Air Defence Commander of Central Air Command. The Air Marshal is also an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College and Royal College of Defence Studies, London (UK).

Before taking over as Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, he was Director General (Weapon Systems) at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer is a recipient of the Presidential awards 'Ati Vishist Seva Medal' and 'Vayu Sena Medal'. (ANI)

