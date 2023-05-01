New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari on Monday took charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Gandhinagar-headquartered South Western Air Command.

He succeeds Air Marshal Vikram Singh, who superannuated on Sunday.

Air Marshal Tiwari was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on June 7, 1986.

He has flown over 3,600 hours on various types of aircraft and is a qualified flying instructor as well as an experimental test pilot, officials said.

The Air Marshal has rich field experience which also includes operational testing of various weapons and systems, primarily on the Mirage-2000, they said.

He was actively involved in operations and took part in many important missions during the Kargil conflict.

Air Marshal Tiwari has also commanded a frontline fighter base in the Rajasthan sector.

Thereafter, he served as the Chief Test Pilot at the IAF's flight testing establishment. He was India's Air Attache in Paris from 2013 to 16.

On return from France, he commanded the Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

He took over as project director (flight test) at the National Flight Test Centre in October 2018, where he was actively involved with the development and operationalisation of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

