Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, has said that air power has moved from being a supporting element to a primary force in modern warfare, stressing that it is now being employed in an offensive role.

Speaking at the Army War College under the 'Ran Samvad' series, Singh cited Operation Sindoor as a strong example of joint operations, while underlining the importance of readiness, joint planning, and a balanced approach that looks beyond technology alone.

At a session titled 'Fireside chat', Singh was in conversation with retired Lt. Gen Raj Shukla before an audience of veterans, officers, and media representatives.

Explaining the shift in the role of air power, the IAF Chief said, "Until now, it was believed that deploying the Air Force in any conflict amounted to escalating the situation. But today, the Air Force has assumed a primary role in warfare. We are now employing air power in an offensive manner, and this role will continue to expand."

He said Operation Sindoor showed how inter-service synergy could be achieved without major structural changes. "Operation Sindoor is a perfect example that we can operate strongly together. Yes, what we do need is a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi," Singh said.

Emphasising preparedness in a changing security environment, the Air Chief added, "We have to be ready for tomorrow. Operation Sindoor has taken us from learning to preparedness."

Singh cautioned against limiting the focus of future warfare to technological tools alone. "Just manufacturing drones is not enough. We must also focus on other domains. But we must remember, we have always relied on a man in the cockpit," he remarked.

Pointing again to lessons from Operation Sindoor, Singh said clarity of objectives was key. "In any warfare, the selection of the mission is critical. You must know where to stop once the objective is achieved. Why should we continue beyond that point?"

Reflecting on India's evolving approach, he said, "Earlier we used to say that we are a peace-loving country, we cannot be offensive. But now the time has changed." (ANI)

