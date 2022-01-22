New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation showcases Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) and the rich dividends it has been yielding, said a press note issued by MoCA on Saturday.

The scheme, conceptualized by the ministry and implemented by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has the objective of enhancing regional connectivity in an economically sustainable and affordable manner.

Also Read | Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Short Service Commission Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Other Details.

In the aircraft-shaped tableau, the front part showcases women pilots depicting women power in India's aviation, as India tops in women commercial pilots, globally.

The rear portion of the tableau shows the symbol of Buddhism and the motto of UDAN- Sab Uden, Sab Juden. The middle portion showcases the Buddha circuit, featuring, Buddha Statue at Gaya where He attained enlightenment, Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath where he delivered his first sermon (Dharmachakra Parivartan) and the Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar where he attained Mahaparinirvana, the ministry said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Earlier Traders and People Used to Migrate, Now Criminals, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Both sides of the middle portion of the tableau depict heritage sites-- Humayun tomb from North, Konark sun temple in East, Hampi temple chariot in South and Ajanta caves in West-- connected with air services," it stated.

Humayun tomb is accessible through Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi, Konark sun temple through Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneshwar, Hampi temple through Vidyanagar airport and Ajanta caves can be reached via Aurangabad airport, the note added.

Launched in 2016, the UDAN scheme aims to fulfil the aspirations of the common man by following the vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik with enhanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and III cities, as per the press note.

The first UDAN flight was flagged-off in 2017 at Shimla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a short span of seven years, today 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved or unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes, and over 80 lakh people have benefited from it.

UDAN scheme has immensely benefited several sectors pan-India including the hilly states, North-Eastern region and islands. UDAN airports have opened up the potential for employment, tourism, and better connectivity for the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)