Lucknow, Jan 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the election campaign van from the state BJP headquarters by showing the party's flag. On this occasion, he said that BJP's double engine government has fulfilled all the promises it made.

He said the 25 crore people of the state witnessed that before 2017, the businessmen and the citizens had to migrate due to which the progress of the state was blocked. " Now the trend is reversed and criminals are migrating after 2017. Today, the state is moving towards becoming the leading economy of the country by setting new paradigms of progress, " he asserted.

Earlier, in a program organized in the state BJP office premises, Chief Minister Yogi along with State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister and co-election in-charge of the state Anurag Thakur and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya flagged off the election campaign by showing the BJP flag. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the party was launching election vans in all 403 Vidhan Sabhas of the state. He said that today the benefits of double engine government was visible to all.

"We are working with commitment towards development of villages, upliftment of poor, prosperity of farmers, employment of youth and protection of mothers and daghtets while adopting Prime Minister Modi's motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," CM Yogi pointed out.

Making it clear that there was no place for appeasement, he said BJP's double engine government had brought about development for all without any discrimination. " Once again we are going out to dissiminate the message of development with the blessings of the people," he said while stating that Indradev also showered his blessings in the form of rain.