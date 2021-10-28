Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): In delight for customers, an aircraft-themed restaurant named HighFly, opened up in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

Located on the main road near the highway of Vadodara city, the customers can now fulfil their dream of 'eating in the air' while sitting on the ground.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The aircraft can accommodate 106 people at a time. Sensors have been installed inside the aircraft just like a flight to call the waiter here. At the same time, the working staff like air hostess cabin crew have been hired here.

"An Airbus 320 was bought from a company in Bengaluru to build this restaurant. Each part of the aircraft was brought to Vadodara and it was remodelled as a restaurant," said Managing Director Mukhi, owner of the restaurant.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

He added, "The restaurant will make you feel like you are travelling in a real-life aircraft. Different food options are available here, including Punjabi, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican and Thai."

S Ali, a customer at the restaurant said, "I enjoyed visiting this restaurant. It is a unique concept indeed."

Shehnaaz, another customer said, "On our way to Surat, we saw a plane like a restaurant here. I came here with my family and felt happy to see such a place. It felt like we are actually sitting on a flight."

Just like the way one boards the flight at the airport, all the people entering this restaurant are given a boarding pass like a flight ticket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)