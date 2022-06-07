New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed its officials, entitled for air travel, to purchase tickets or to avail leave travel concession (LTC) only from authorised agents in order to claim fare relaxation or reimbursement, a government order said.

The instructions come after the Centre's disinvestment in Air India, which has now been acquired by the Tata group.

Officials said that earlier, the entitled government officials were allowed to travel by Air India on government account. Now, the air travel on government account, including the LTC - both domestic and international- can be made by private airlines but the tickets have to be purchased from authorised vendors only.

"In all cases where a government servant travels by air on government account, both domestic and international and where the government bears the cost of the air passage, air tickets shall be purchased from DTTDC (Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation).

"In all cases where entitled category officers travel by air on LTC, air tickets shall be purchased from M/S Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited (BLCL), Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT), Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) and DTTDC," the order issued by the finance department last week stated.

It further said that booking of air tickets from any other agency shall "not be admissible" and the finance department "will not entertain any proposal for relaxation on this account".

The government also instructed the officials not to redeem their mileage points, earned on tickets purchased for official travel, during their private travel.

"Any use of these mileage points for the purpose of private travel by any officer will attract departmental action. The travel agents shall inform about the accrued mileage points to the department on quarterly basis," the order said.

It also stated that the travel agents are expected to provide the "best available fare" to government servants on the date of booking on the basis of tour programme as per their entitlement.

