Guwahati(Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI) The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal late on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for 16 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly election in Assam.

AIUDF is a partner in 'Mahajath', the grand alliance led by Congress and constitutes Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) the CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

"I extend my best wishes to all the candidates," Maulana Badruddin Ajmal posted on Twitter.

He said the party has decided to go in for a friendly contest in five seats and has put up 11 candidates in alliance with its partners. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6.

According to the list of candidates, signed by Ajmal and general secretary (organization) Aminul Islam, Sirajuddin Ajmal will contest from Jamunamukh seat.

While Hafiz Bashir Ahmed will contest from Bilasipara West constituency, advocate Aminul Islam will fight from Mankachar constituency and Nazrul Hague will contest from Dhubri Assembly constituency.

Nizanur Rahman will contest from Gauripur, Sri Foni Talukdar from Bhawanipur, Karim Uddin Barbhuya from Sonai and Alhaj Aminul Islam from Dhing.

Dr. Hafiz Rafiqul Islam will contest from Jonia seat, Nizamuddin Choudhury will contest from Algapur seat and Sujam Uddin Laskar from Katlichera seat.

The party candidates, selected for a friendly contest with grand alliance candidates, are Minakshi Rahman from Sarukhetri, Rafiqul Islam from Jaleshwar, Mujibur Rahman from Dalgaon, Ashraful Hussain from Chenga and Rajib Ahmed from Bagbar. (ANI)

