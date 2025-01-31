Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed concerns about challenges in town planning in the state, saying that not only people from northern states but even illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were rushing to cities in Maharashtra.

Speaking at an award ceremony organised by the Urban Development and Urban Planning Department here, Pawar said the population of Pune, including the Pimpri Chinchwad area, is set to reach two crore by 2054.

He said, "Traffic and transportation issues are becoming increasingly difficult in the city. We need to improve mobility. The population of Pune, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, is projected to reach around two crore by 2054, and our efforts are inadequate. If the population reaches two crore, where will we get enough water to meet the needs of such a large populace?"

The deputy chief minister said dam water currently used by the Tata power project in Mulshi will have to be diverted to urban areas to meet Pune's water needs.

"We will have to approach the courts, arguing that dam water used for power generation should be allocated for public use," he said.

He emphasised that town planning was about constructing roads and buildings and striking a balance between social, economic, and environmental factors. The latest technology needs to be harnessed to meet the demands of the ever-increasing population, he added.

Pawar said, "People migrate to cities because they lack opportunities in rural areas. As migration increases, cities become overcrowded, leading to a rise in slums. The government implements slum rehabilitation schemes with good intentions. However, once slum-dwellers get proper housing under these schemes, they inform their relatives in Uttar Pradesh, who then migrate here. Not only people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar move to cities in Maharashtra, even illegal Bangladeshi nationals rushing in."

He also highlighted the growing threat of climate change and stressed the need for stringent regulations to maintain ecological balance.

Pawar said the state now has a stable government that will be there for five years.

"There will not be any episodes like deflections. We are 237 in Mahayuti. It doesn't matter if some go here and there. We require 145, but we are taking everyone along," he said.

