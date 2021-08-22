Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) Opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Sunday filed multiple complaints at various police stations against central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Rameswar Teli, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols during BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Assam.

The complaints were also lodged against Assam ministers Bimal Borah and Jogen Mohan, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Topon Kumar Gogoi, Dilip Saikia, Pallab Lochan Das, and Queen Oja, BJP state chief Bhabesh Kalita, and Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

The complaints were filed at Dispur, Latasil, and other police stations, police officers said.

"...a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' has been organised by the Assam state BJP wherein government officials have also participated to welcome Sarbananda Sonowal...wherein more than 200 persons participated in complete violation of the SOPs, “ the complaint read.

The AJP alleged that protocols were violated due to the presence of a large number of people at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's memorial, and other places.

It further alleged that the movement of the BJP members from Kamrup Metropolitan district violated the SOPs as no such activity is allowed in the area at present.

"We request you to register a case against the persons mentioned above and investigate the matter,” the opposition party urged the police.

When contacted, a senior official of the Guwahati Police told PTI that they are examining the complaints at present and the case will be registered "only if it has any merit".

According to an order by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on August 17, 200 persons are allowed to participate in a meeting in an open space and no movement of people to-and-from Kamrup Metropolitan district, which mainly comprises Guwahati city, is allowed.

Inter-district movement of people in private vehicles is permitted in other areas of the state.

The three-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of the BJP started on Saturday after Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reached Guwahati.

Starting from the state capital, the 'Yatra' will travel through Morigaon, Kaliabor, and Nagaon on Sunday, and Jorhat and Sivasagar on Monday.

