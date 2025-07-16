Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): SP Bokaro, Harvinder Singh on Wednesday, reported that a joint team was formed to verify information about a group of CPI Maoists, led by Sahdev Soren (alias Anuj, alias Pravesh Soren), a Central Committee Member, and Chanchal (alias Raghunath, alias Kanha), in the anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

"We received an information that there is a group of CPI Maoists in the wild area under the Gomiya police station, their top leader Sahdev Soren, alias Anuj, alias Pravesh Soren, who is also a member of CCM, and Chanchal, alias Raghunath, alias Kanha and members of the armed squad are planning to carry out a major incident. A joint team was formed to verify the same information," he said.

SP Bokaro further stated that during the operation, the CPI Maoists attacked them. The police retaliated in self-defence, and after controlling the situation, recovered two bodies. One soldier, Praneshwar from the 209 Battalion, was killed by a bullet during the encounter.

"Today in the morning, the same team carried out the operation, and seeing the team approaching, the Maoists attacked them. In self-defence, the police also retaliated with the firing. After the situation was controlled and a search was done, two bodies were recovered. One was wearing the uniform of the Naxal, identified as Kuar Majhi, alias Sehdev Majhi. He was on the post of Sub Zonal Commander, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was there for him. Another body was found in normal clothes, and we are doing the inquiry for the identification. One Jawan of the 209 Battalion, Praneshwar, lost his life when a bullet hit him," he said.

He reported that during the search and raid operation, the team recovered basic items, including a tent and an AK-47 with magazines. The search operation is ongoing.

"In the search and raid that was conducted, we recovered some basic stuff like their tent, and we have also recovered one AK-47 with some magazines. The search operation is still going on," he said. (ANI)

