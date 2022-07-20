New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) have accused the Akali Dal of excluding them from the protest held for the release of 'bandi Singhs' , in a bid to show it was still "relevant in politics."

Addressing the media, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said that while the Akali Dal leaders along with Sarana brother and Manjit Singh GK staged protests at Jantar Mantar, no information was passed on to the DSGMS, despite them being a part of the 11-member committee that was formed to strategise for the release of the 'bandi Singhs'.

"While we have been working towards releasing the 'bandi Singhs' via legal route, president of Shiromani Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee Harjinder Singh Dhami has been working to save a political party," Kalka alleged.

The term 'bandi Singhs' is used for imprisoned convicts who have been serving long sentences.

Kalka asked the Akali Dal why the decision to stage a protest wasn't discussed in the committee meetings.

"The reality is that, the protest was only a trick of the Akali Dal to show they are still relevant in politics and hence, the information about the demonstration was passed only to a few selected members of the committee.

“This was just a drama because Sukhbir Singh Badal is trying to stay relevant in politics,” he said.

Kalka said that on the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar, a nine-member committee was first formed, followed by the formation of an 11-member committee, but only two meetings were convened by the panel and after that, there was no discussion about the release of 'bandi Singhs'.

