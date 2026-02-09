The ambitious Olympic comeback of American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn came to a tragic halt on Sunday, 8 February, following a violent crash during the women’s downhill event in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The 41-year-old, who had returned from a five-year retirement to compete in these Games, was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane course just seconds into her run. Lindsey Vonn Crash Video: US Skiing Star Airlifted Following High-Speed Fall at 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Final.
Vonn underwent successful orthopaedic surgery late Sunday evening at the Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso to stabilise a fracture in her left leg. Medical officials have confirmed she is currently in stable condition and being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of American and Italian physicians.
Details of Lindsey Vonn Crash
Starting with bib number 13, Vonn appeared aggressive in the opening gates of a course where she has historically won a record 12 World Cup titles. However, approximately 13 seconds into her run, she clipped a gate with her right arm while airborne.
The contact sent her into a violent spin, causing her to land awkwardly with her skis still attached, a factor that often exacerbates leg and knee injuries in high-speed alpine events. The race was halted for over 15 minutes as medical personnel attended to Vonn, who could be heard screaming in pain on the live broadcast. She was eventually strapped to a gurney and evacuated by helicopter. Penisgate at 2026 Winter Olympics: What is Ski Jumping Gold Medal Scandal?
Lindsey Vonn Injury Context and "Daring Greatly"
The crash is particularly heartbreaking given Vonn’s recent medical history. Just nine days prior, on 30 January, she suffered a ruptured ACL during a World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Despite the severity of that injury, Vonn chose to compete in the Olympics using a heavy knee brace, stating she "wouldn't have it any other way."
Lindsey Vonn Injury Summary
|Category
|Status / Details
|Primary Injury
|Fractured left leg (stabilised via surgery)
|Pre-existing Injury
|Ruptured left ACL (sustained Jan 31, 2026)
|Hospital Location
|Ca' Foncello Hospital, Treviso, Italy
|Condition
|Stable; monitored in intensive care (no life-threatening danger)
|Olympic Status
|Withdrawn from remaining events (Team Combined & Super-G)
Legacy and Team Impact
While the day was marked by Vonn’s injury, it was also a historic afternoon for the United States. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, secured the gold medal in the downhill, becoming the first American woman to win the event since Vonn herself in 2010.
International Ski Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch called the crash "tragic" but noted that Vonn's comeback had been the "talk of the Games," bringing unprecedented attention to the sport. While this likely marks the end of Vonn's competitive career, her status as the "Queen of Cortina" remains undisputed.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).