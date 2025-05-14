Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Scientist Prahlada Ramarao, the man behind India's Akash missile system, on Wednesday highlighted the missile's advanced features, strategic value, and the importance of indigenously producing such a system.

In an interview with ANI, Ramarao explained the Akash missile's capabilities, particularly its ability to track and destroy multiple targets at once.

Speaking about the system, he said, "The missile is multi-target; we can engage up to 12 missiles simultaneously. It can engage both manoeuvring and non-manoeuvring targets, fly at varying altitudes, and carry electronic warfare capabilities."

Highlighting the accuracy of the missile, he added, "The precision, accuracy, and lethality are so advanced that if the missile gets close to its target, the aircraft is guaranteed to be destroyed. This is the high 'kill-probability' that we've engineered into the system."

Ramarao also noted that the Akash missile continues to evolve with time and inputs from the armed forces.

"Every 2-3 years, we upgrade the missile based on feedback from the armed forces. Their support and collaboration ensure we stay ahead of the curve," he said.

On the question of cost, Ramarao underscored its affordability and strategic value.

"The Akash missile is priceless--not just for its technological excellence, but because it is Made in India. We fabricate the components locally and provide ongoing support and upgrades to our armed forces," he said.

Comparing it to foreign missile systems, he noted, "For the same performance, the Akash is only half the cost of similar systems from Europe or other countries. The development cost of the ground systems is also just one-tenth of that of foreign alternatives, making it an incredibly attractive solution."

AKASH is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system to protect vulnerable areas and vulnerable points from air attacks.

The AKASH Weapon System can simultaneously engage multiple targets in group mode or autonomous mode. It has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features. The entire weapon system has been configured on mobile platforms.

During Operation Sindoor, the Akash missile system played a critical role alongside other battle-tested air defence systems like Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD (Low-Level Air Defence) guns.

Operation SINDOOR emerged as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare, one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians along with military personnel.

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025 served as a grim reminder of this shift. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

However, beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence. Whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare,

Operation SINDOOR marks a milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations. (ANI)

