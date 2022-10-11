Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): In memory of the immortal brave warriors of the nation for 23 years, Akashdeep will be lit by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi during the entire Kartik month from Monday.

The lighting of the sky lamp for the martyrs was inaugurated by the soldiers of the army. This program of lighting the sky lamp has been going on continuously for more than two decades.

Also Read | Delhi: Action Demanded Against BJP MP Parvesh Varma for Hate Speech Against Muslim Community.

This program, which has become a tradition of Kashi, was lit this year also by Ganga Seva Nidhi, Varanasi.

In the entire Kartik month (October 10 to November 7), the sky lamp is lit in memory of the immortal brave warriors of the country.

Also Read | ‘Not Doing Charity’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Rajasthan Government Over Unsatisfactory Affidavit on COVID-19 Compensation.

With the concept of Akashdeep, patriotism was expanded and given a national form in memory of the immortal martyrs of Ganga Seva Nidhi from the Kargil war victory period.

Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, NDRF will participate in this sky lamp lighting program. And in the memory of the martyrs of the police force, the sky lamp has been lit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)