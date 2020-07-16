Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to make an announcement of Rs 1 crore and a job for the family of COVID warriors who died in the line of duty.

He said his party salutes their service to the nation.

Also Read | Akhil Gogoi Granted Bail by Guwahati High Court in 3 Cases Related to Anti-CAA Violence.

"The state government should immediately make policy announcement of Rs 1 crore and a job for the family of corona warriors, who are saving people from coronavirus and putting their lives in danger. Samajwadi Party salutes service of corona warriors," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh has reported record 34 COVID-19 deaths and highest single-day spike of 2,061 cases, taking the toll to 1,046 and the number of cases to 43,444.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Issues Advisory After Prominent Twitter Handles Were Hacked: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)