Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met the family of the man who died last month after getting injured during a demolition drive by a bulldozer.

Rohtash and three others had got injured in an anti-encroachment drive in Bulandshahr on May 2.

Rohtash was allegedly shoved by the contractor as he pleaded him not to bulldoze his house.

Even as he fell down, the contractor ordered the bulldozer operator to demolish the house. Before he could get up, the bulldozer pulled down the house burying Rohtash under a wall and leaving him seriously injured.

Yadav had earlier raised the issue of Rohtash's death during the bulldozer proceedings in the Legislative Assembly.

He has also tried to corner the government tweeting about the matter.

The party on Thursday through a tweet demanded lodging of a murder case against the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police and give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to his kin.

Rohtash succumbed to injuries 10 days after the incident. Four people, including the contractor, were booked in the case on charges of culpable homicide.

