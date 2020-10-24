Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying injustice, corruption and atrocities have become an identity of the BJP rule.

Yadav in a statement said incidents of rape and crime against innocent girls have shocked every family.

Is this the “Ramrajya”of the BJP, he said alleging a rise in atrocities against the Dalits.

Incidents of loot, murder, kidnapping and are rampant in the state, he said.

Injustice, atrocities, corruption, fearful atmosphere have become the identity of the BJP rule, he alleged.

The former CM added that inflation, blocked development, unemployment and bad state of farming have made lives of people very difficult, he said.

