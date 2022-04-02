Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) If petrol price keeps rising by 80 paise a day, it would be costing Rs 275 a litre by November or December assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav made the remark, terming his calculation of probable future prices of petrol as “the mathematics of inflation under the BJP rule”.

Yadav made his remarks in a tweet in Hindi without actually naming the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the assembly elections are likely to be held in November or December this year.

"People are saying if the petrol price keeps rising by 80 paise a day or Rs 24 a month at its present rate, it would rise by Rs 175 in the next seven months by November or December when next elections are likely,” Yadav said in his tweet.

“It implies that the petrol selling at Rs 100 a litre now would be costing Rs 275 a litre then,” he said.

“This is the mathematics of inflation under the BJP rule,” he added.

