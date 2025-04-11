Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Waqf (Amendment) Act asserting that his party is completely oppose it (Waqf Act)

He claimed the legislation was undemocratic in nature and suggested that it was being used by the BJP as a political distraction.

"We are against the Waqf Board and we can never accept the manner in which the bill was brought forward. The bill brought by BJP is never acceptable to us and they are continuously playing politics," said Yadav during a press interaction.

"Things were removed from the records of Rajya Sabha. When something is erased from the record, it is essentially ended," he stated, alluding to an incident in Parliament.

Drawing a historical parallel, Yadav accused the BJP of resorting to tactics reminiscent of fascist regimes. "The BJP trusts only dictatorship. Hitler once dressed his political workers as police officers to enforce his will. Similar trends are emerging today. These forces, acting at the direction of the Chief Minister, resemble private armies," he said, warning that such developments threatened democratic values.

He also accused the ruling party of deliberately stirring societal tensions. "Apart from distracting public attention, the BJP is working to deepen societal divisions. They repeatedly disregard democracy and the Constitution laid down by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. But for us, the Constitution is our honor, our identity, and our rights," he said.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organizations in Jaipur held a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday. The protests were part of the nationwide movement of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to bring public awareness against the Waqf Act.

Other than AIMPLB, AIMIM leaders also joined the protests. AIMIM state president Jameel Khan said that their party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the bill in the parliament which is a clear message that the bill is against the Muslim community. He alleged that the bill is a conspiracy of the Union Government through which they want to snatch the Waqf properties. (ANI)

