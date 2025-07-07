Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Maharashtra has recorded over 12,000 child deaths between April last year and February 2025, averaging more than 37 fatalities per day, the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said on Monday.

The figure came up during the question hour when ten MLCs from the opposition and treasury benches asked a question as to whether 12,438 children died in the state in 11 months.

They also highlighted the situation in Kolhapur district where 1,736 deaths of children, including 11 newborns, were reported.

In a written response, Abitkar confirmed the numbers, acknowledging the traumatic loss of young lives throughout the state.

However, the minister neither provided any age-wise break-up nor specified the causes behind the death of the children.

The period from April 2024 to February 2025 mentioned by the minister comes to 11 months and with 12,438 child deaths reported during the period, the daily average comes up to approximately 37 deaths per day.

Replying to another question, Abitkar also addressed the progress of trauma care infrastructure in the state and said that 117 such units have been approved for government hospitals situated along highways.

Of these, 78 trauma care units are currently operational, with work underway to complete the remaining 39 units.

