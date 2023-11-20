Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Amid the Uttar Pradesh government's tough stance on Halal products, the Aligarh administration on Monday seized 13 packets of chicken with 'Halal' written on them and sent them to the laboratory for testing.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government took a decisive step against the illegal issuance of 'Halal Certificates', and issued an order on Saturday that banned the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with the "Halal certification" with immediate effect.

While giving information, Aligarh District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said "The Security and Drug Administration and the Drugs Department are jointly running a campaign to take action against Halal material being used domestically by marking it. There is a process of certification, and under that process, those who are selling Halal products have a Halal mark on them. It is only for export and not for domestic use. Our food department team is continuously investigating the matter and is taking action against whatever such product is found."

Syed Ibadullah, Food Safety Officer said that a total of 13 chicken packets was found and sent to the laboratory for testing.

"The State Government has banned the distribution and storage of such food items which are mentioned to be Halal with immediate effect, in view of the same, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, District Aligarh is conducting raids. Taking action. A total of 13 Chicken packets have been found on which it is mentioned that they are Halal. All the packets are being seized and sent to the laboratory for testing," he said.

"Further action depends on the laboratory report. Prima facie, this falls in the category of false impression and is a punishable offence under Section 52 of the Standard Study," he added.

An FIR in this regard was registered in Lucknow Commissionerate last Friday.

According to the filed FIR, entities such as Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra, and others exploited religious sentiments to boost sales by providing Halal certificates to customers of a specific religion. Illegal businesses are being run for financial gain. (ANI)

