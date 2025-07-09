Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Alipore Court on Tuesday sent all four accused in the South Kolkata Law College gangrape case to 14 days of judicial custody.

The incident took place on June 25, when a student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.

Initially, the Alipore Court had sent the three primary accused -- Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib -- to police custody till July 8, while the fourth accused, security guard Pinaki, was remanded to custody till July 4.

Earlier, the Kolkata High Court sought a response from the West Bengal Government on three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the alleged gangrape at the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area.

The Court also questioned why the governing body of the college was not included in the case.

Kolkata Police said on Wednesday that the Detective Department of the police force will take over the investigation of the Kolkata alleged gang-rape case.

Speaking to ANI, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers employed as permanent or casual staff in colleges have "polluted" the state's education system.

"All of these are former TMC workers and are now employed as permanent or casual staff in colleges. They have polluted the state's education system. They are involved in rape, molestation, extortion of money, controlling admission, college festivals, college infrastructure, and even managing the money sent by the centre. All recruitments are illegal. Groups C and D of the college's University are affiliated with the Governing body. The College Service Commission controls only the professors and the Principal. Taking advantage of it, the TMC workers are recruited as casuals, on paper, 280 days of continuous job is shown, after which they are regularised," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's fact-finding team investigating the case submitted its report to party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday. The team included former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

Reacting to the report, Nadda said that this report exposes the "lawlessness" in West Bengal.

"This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's alarming insensitivity towards women's safety. From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar Hospital and now this, the pattern remains the same with silence, inaction and protection for the accused," Union Minister JP Nadda said on X. (ANI)

