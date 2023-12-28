Patna (Bihar) [India], December 28 (ANI): Putting to rest speculations of Nitish Kumar's possible return to the saffron fold, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said all doors to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are closed for the Bihar chief minister.

The Union Minister claimed that the Janata Dal (United), which is the principal partner in the ruling coalition of Bihar, will soon cease to exist as Nitish has lost social support.

Also Read | India Has Asked G20 Nations To Contribute to G20 Satellite Through Payloads and Instruments, Says ISRO Chief S Somnath.

Invoking the major controversy around the Bihar CM's much-derided remarks on birth control on the floor of the Assembly during the Winter Session, Singh said a leader in his mental state should resign forthwith from the post of chief minister.

"All doors for Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA are closed. The person who makes such derogatory remarks about women in the Assembly should step down from the post of chief minister immediately. Given his current mental condition, he is not fit to hold the post," Singh told ANI on Thursday.

Also Read | Surajit Datta Dies: BJP Tripura MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness at 69.

Nitish walked out of the 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition in 2017 to partner with the NDA.

However, in August, last year, he broke ties with the BJP a second time, resigning as Bihar CM just. He formed a new government after joining hands with the RJD and returned as chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.

Weighing in the national executive meeting of JD(U), which is currently underway in the national capital, the Union Minister claimed Bihar would soon get a new CM from the JD(U)'s ally, RJD.

"Nitish Kumar-ji's days as the CM of Bihar are numbered. He would only remain in the post for a few more days. Lalu Yadav has created a 'chakravyu' (trap) for him. The first step in this 'chakravyu' was making Awadh Bihar the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar will become the former CM very soon. It is decided that Nitish Kumar will not remain the CM anymore. In the next few days, Bihar is going to get a CM from the RJD," Singh said.

Earlier, the Janata Dal (United) convened meetings of its national executive meeting and national council meeting in Delhi on Friday.

The meetings were convened by party president Lalan Singh amidst speculation that he could step down to make way for Nitish Kumar the Bihar Chief Minister to once again take over the reins of the party.

Responding to the reports, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "I reject all such rumours. The party has convened two-day meetings. There is a meeting of party office bearers in the office today at 4 pm. There will be a national executive meeting at Vithal Bhai Patel House tomorrow at 11 am, and in the second half national council meeting is scheduled. Nitish Kumar is reaching Delhi to participate in this meeting."

He said the decisions to be taken in the matter will be divulged later.

Earlier in the day, before leaving for the Capital, the Bihar CM said Friday's meeting is part of the party's tradition and takes place once a year.

"This is a normal meeting; it takes place once a year. There's nothing special in it" the Bihar CM said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, rubbished rumours about the resignation of JD(U) president Lalan Singh.

"These are all useless talks...Every party holds its national executive meeting. We also held our party's national executive meeting in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)