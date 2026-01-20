Davos [Switzerland] January 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation held a comprehensive discussion on finding solutions to solve the issue of climate change, its impact on agriculture, as well as the adverse effects of pollution on urban areas.

According to the Telangana government, in a meeting with Google's APAC President Sanjay Gupta, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy explained about the state's CURE, PURE, RARE framework for regional economic growth and plans to make core Hyderabad pollution-free.

He also highlighted potential areas of engagement, such as traffic control, cybersecurity, and further support for startup innovation.

The Chief Minister thanked the Google team for setting up the first-ever Google for Startups hub in Hyderabad.

The delegation spoke about the issue of overuse of fertiliser and the need for educating farmers. The Chief Minister said there is a need to work on preventive steps for solving issues related to soil and farming.

Google's APAC President, Sanjay Gupta, said the organisation would be happy to fully support Telangana in traffic control, cybersecurity, agriculture, startups, and climate change.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu mentioned the wide-ranging skilling initiatives taken up by the Telangana government -- Young India Skills University, BFSI Skilling, partnerships with Khan Academy & Physicswallah, and AI curriculum. He also highlighted the government's initiative of providing free power to government schools and the supply of high-speed internet through T-Fibre, as per the CMO.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and senior officials took part in the meeting. (ANI)

