Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): All state government departments and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent strength during September while ensuring that office work does not suffer.

All state government offices across Odisha will also remain closed on Saturdays, according to an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, which has been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services, etc shall function in full strength, according to the order.

The officers and staff will have to remain available to tend to office work of urgent nature.

The Centre had earlier issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from today. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones. (ANI)

