Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh announced on Tuesday that the state's cashless health insurance scheme, covering Rs 10 lakh for citizens, will be implemented, with individual cards to be created for all family members.

Balbir Singh noted that there are no criteria for income or any other benefit for the scheme; the individual just needs to have an Aadhaar card from Punjab and a voter ID card.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case: Devendra Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Cabinet Accepts Report of Probe Panel on Mumbai Hoarding Crash That Claimed 17 Lives.

"Every family will receive cashless health insurance of Rs. 10,00,000...Individual cards will be created for all family members...There is no criterion for income or anything else; all an individual needs is an Aadhar card from Punjab and a voter card," Balbir Singh told reporters.

The Minister stressed that under the health insurance scheme, people can receive treatment at the best centre without any stress or debt, including all life-saving procedures, except for cosmetic surgeries. He stated that the scheme will be launched on October 2, for which registration has begun.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Music Icon, Fans Sing 'Mayabini' in Tribute (Watch Video).

"CM Bhagwant Mann has already announced that it will start from Tarn Taran and Barnala...People can receive treatment in the best centre without any stress or debt...All life-saving procedures are included, except for cosmetic surgeries....Each family will receive Rs. 10,00,000 every year; there will be no carry forward...Both the voter card and the Aadhar card are compulsory...The scheme will launch on 2 October...The process of registration has started," the Minister said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday the rollout of a state health insurance scheme, under which every family in Punjab will be eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about the initiative, Mann said the benefit would be provided through a 'CM Health Card', with the registration process beginning tomorrow.

"A few days ago, we announced that we would provide ₹10 lakhs health insurance to every family in the state. Using the CM Health Card, people will be able to avail the benefit of cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakhs. The registration for this scheme will start tomorrow. Under this health card, every citizen of Punjab will get free and better treatment," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)