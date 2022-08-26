New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Gurugram-based Whiteland Corporation, whose premises were raided by the CBI in connection with its land-for-jobs scam probe, Friday said all assets of the company have been lawfully acquired with only legitimate sources and these are regularly audited according to protocol.

"As a law-abiding company, we not only have full faith in the judiciary but also we would request the authorities to unearth the matter in complete detail. We are fully co-operating with investigative authorities in every manner and are available for any kind of investigation at any time. All relevant details of the company have been provided without any delay from our side," the company said in a statement.

CBI officials had on Wednesday claimed that the mall Urban Cubes 71 built by Whiteland Corporation is of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The agency on Friday said it had received the inputs of alleged investments made by Yadav in the project and carried out a professional search operation.

During the searches, the CBI said 200 property documents were recovered from various locations which are under scrutiny and notices will soon be issued to persons concerned.

Whiteland Corporations, meanwhile termed portrayal of their alleged links with Yadav as a conspiracy against it.

The company said the allegation that it is a beneficiary of political money is circulated with "prima facie, and seemingly with malicious intent to damage the company's reputation and business".

"Whiteland Corporation is known to always ensure the highest level of all compliances, integrity and work ethics. It appears that some vested interests are behind this entire unfortunate conspiracy and false portrayal," it claimed.

The company also claimed that its project launch scheduled on August 24 went as per schedule.

"It is also to be noted that the official works was also resumed post the brief search conducted by the CBI in the office premises and construction site of Urban Cubes 71," it said.

The CBI on Wednesday had conducted searches at 27 locations, including an Urban Cube 71 in Gurugram in connection with the 14-year-old land for railway jobs scam.

Yadav had given a strong rebuttal to the agency's claims of linking him to the mall and said in the state assembly that it belongs to someone based in Haryana, and was inaugurated by a BJP MP.

The central agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on September 23, 2021 related to the land-for-jobs scam in Railways which was converted into an FIR on May 18.

The candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later regularised in return for the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", according to the agency.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, the agency alleged.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.

