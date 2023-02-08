Shivamogga (K'taka), Feb 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said all efforts would be made to save the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) at Bhadravati here, and it requires the cooperation from everyone.

He was speaking to a delegation of workers from VISL, who met him here, urging him to take steps to drop the proposal for closure of the factory.

"The VISL has been an important factory. Several PSUs had been shut down due to globalisation. Thanks to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the VISL has survived so far," Bommai said.

Stating that the closure process of this factory has been initiated by the Central government under the disinvestment scheme and this is a matter of concern, he said, "The ironore of Karnataka is in demand...The VISL must survive and efforts will be made to have it functional. Firstly, the government will try to stop the closure process and then it will hold talks with other companies."

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to instruct the Ministry of Steel and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) authorities to drop the proposal for closure of VISL.

The JD(S) supremo has urged the Prime Minister to do what is required to revive VISL.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah too has written to Modi opposing and condemning the closure of the VISL in Shivamogga, which he said would lead to loss of livelihood for thousands of families.

