Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to categorise all 135 police stations in the state into six categories on the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a spokesperson of the state government said here on Tuesday.

This classification is based on factors such as population, geographical area, major crimes, VIP movement, traffic volume, inter-state borders and tourist inflow and the objective is to enhance service delivery, improve law enforcement efficiency and strengthen public safety, a statement issued here said.

The police stations have been classified into six categories from A+ to E, ?based on the number of annual crime registrations. Stations recording over 250 cases per year fall under the A+ category and 15 such stations have been identified. Additionally, there are five stations in category A, 25 in B, 47 in C, 28 in D and 15 in E.

The categorisation also determines the allocation of police personnel. A+ category stations will have a minimum of 70 personnel, A category will have 65, B category 48, C category 37, D category 25, and E category 19. The number of investigating officers in each station will be assigned based on the frequency of FIR registrations, the statement added.

The chief minister has directed the Police Department to ensure postings align with this new categorisation.

