Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), [India] February 12 (ANI): Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, passed away on Wednesday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Following a stroke on February 3, Acharya Satyendra Das was critically ill and confined to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward at SGPGI, Lucknow.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Das, priest of Hanumangarhi temple said, "All saints and devotees of Lord Ram are saddened today."

"The saddest thing is that Satyendra Das is no longer with us. Everyone in the world knew him. Prime Minister, Ram Bhakt he was well-known to everyone," Ramesh Das said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his condolences on Wednesday on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das. His passing is "extremely sad" and an "irreparable loss" to the spiritual world, as stated by CM Yogi.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post concluded.

Acharya Satyendra Das was a revered spiritual leader. Since the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he had been serving as its chief priest.

Acharya Satyendra Das was born and raised in a family of priests, he was trained in the traditional Vedic scriptures and rituals from a young age.

He gained the respect and affection of devotees and other spiritual leaders during his decades of service as a priest at several temples in Ayodhya. (ANI)

