Bengaluru(Karnataka), March 8 (ANI): As part of the International Women's Day celebrations, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express was operated by an all-women crew on Wednesday.

The crew was led by Additional Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad along with other railway officers.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rain, Thunderstorm in NCR, Parts of National Capital on Holi 2023 Afternoon (See Pics and Videos).

"International Women's Day was meaningfully celebrated by all the women staff of the department by performing all the operations of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajya Rani Express", said the officials.

In another event, all-women AC Accompanying Staff started working on Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express today. Kavitha, Vandana as Tech/AC, Raichel Ullaji and Kalpana as Helper/AC are included as all-women AC Accompanying staff in the prestigious Bengaluru Chennai Shatabdi express which left KSR Bengaluru today at around 11 AM.

Also Read | Adenovirus Spread in West Bengal: Three More Child Deaths Reported From Kolkata in Past 24 Hours.

The four women employees carried out strenuous operations like connecting the power supply (The Head On Generation Connection) from the loco to the power car before the departure of the train, reported the railway sources.

AC Accompanying duties will be carried out by women employees regularly hereafter, as stated by the railways.

The employees were given rigorous and committed training for the past 3 weeks for carrying out accompanying duties.

Previously, all four women employees nominated for accompanying duties were involved in maintenance activities for a very long period. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)