Prayagraj, Apr 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a bail application filed by former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in an extortion case, and fixed May 8 as the next date of hearing.

The bail application was filed in a criminal case registered against Solanki and others in 2022 under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act at the Jajmau police station in Kanpur Nagar.

In pursuance of a court order dated April 4, the Uttar Pradesh government filed a counter affidavit after which Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is hearing the matter, fixed May 8 as the next date for hearing the case.

