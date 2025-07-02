Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to merge primary schools across the state.

The court granted the deferment at the request of the state counsel. It will hear the matter again on Thursday.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a writ petition filed by Krishna Kumari and 50 others.

The petitioners have challenged the Basic Education Department's decision, issued on June 16, which provides for the merger of primary schools into upper primary or composite schools based on student enrolment numbers.

The petition argues that the decision violates the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act. It contends that the merger would result in primary schools being located farther away for young children, potentially leading them to miss out on their education.

The petitioners emphasised that under the Right to Education Act, it is the government's legal responsibility to provide primary education schools close to children.

When the bench took up the matter for hearing on Wednesday, following a mention by the petitioners' counsel, the state lawyer requested that the hearing be postponed until Thursday.

