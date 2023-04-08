Prayagraj (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A seven-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against office-bearers of the Kanpur Bar Association and the Kanpur Nagar Lawyers' Association for going on an indefinite strike in the district court and "paralysing judicial work".

"You, by your conduct, have willfully and deliberately committed the contempt of court by interfering in the administration of justice calling illegal strike since March 16, 2023 and thereby paralysing the judicial work at the District Judgeship at Kanpur Nagar," the bench observed.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Tension Grips Bemetara After Clash Between Two Groups, One Dies.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justices Sunita Agarwal, S P Kesarwani, Manoj Kumar Gupta, Anjani Kumar Mishra, K J Thaker and M C Tripathi.

During the court proceedings on Friday, the bench asked Kanpur Bar Association president Naresh Chandra Tripathi why the strike had not been called off, but he did not give a satisfactory response.

Also Read | NCERT Textbook Row: Dates Cannot Be Erased From History, Says National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

The court then observed, "When certain further questions were put to the president regarding his conduct and the conduct of the lawyers on strike, he submits that he is willing to go to jail. The views expressed by the president, Kanpur Bar Association, have been duly endorsed and supported by the other office-bearers present in the court along with the president, Kanpur Bar Association."

The other office-bearers present in the court -- Anup Kumar Shukla and Ajay Pratap Singh Chauhan -- submitted that the strike has been called by the General Body and any decision can only be taken by it. However, they also expressed their willingness to go to jail on the matter.

The office-bearers have earlier told PTI that the strike has been called to demand the transfer the district judge of Kanpur Nagar. The strike continues till date.

On April 6, the seven-judge bench had issued notices to the office-bearers of both the bar associations.

The court also took notice of a video of the strike and observed, "The video recording of the strike, as made available by the district judge, shows that the agitating lawyers indulged in slogan shouting, using abusive and derogatory language against the entire district judiciary, including the district judge."

"In view of the above, we find that the aforesaid noticees and the other office-bearers, present in the court today, prima facie, are in deliberate and wilful contempt of this court by interfering in the administration of justice, calling illegal strike since March 16, 2023 and thereby paralysing the judicial work in the district judgeship at Kanpur Nagar and they have made themselves liable to face contempt proceedings," observed the bench.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)