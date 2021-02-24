Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed Uttar Pradesh government authorities to furnish its action taken report regarding the court's June 3, 2016 order on directions for removal of religious places from the public pathways.

It fixed March 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Manish Mathur passed the order on a petition filed by Lavkush in 2016.

The court had passed detailed directions for removal of religious places from public roads. It had also directed the state to place an action taken report in seven months, but no report has been filed till date.

