India News | Allahabad HC Reserves Its Decision on MLA Abbas Ansari in 2022 Case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its decision on the application of Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari in connection with violation of the code of conduct case during the Legislative Assembly elections 2022.

Justice Rajbir Singh has given this order on the petition of Abbas Ansari.

Also Read | Delhi L-G VK Saxena Clears Enrolment of Over 10,000 New Home Guard Personnel.

An FIR has been registered against the petitioner in Dakshin Tola police station of Mau in Uttar Pradesh on charges of violation of the code of conduct during the Legislative Assembly elections 2022.

The case is pending in MP MLA Special Court in Mau.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Shabnam Mausi, India’s First Transgender MLA in 2000, Booked for Model Code Violation.

In this petition, a demand has been made to cancel the charge sheet filed by the police and the case proceedings.

It is alleged that no permission was taken for the vehicles to campaign, yet the convoy was taken out during the elections.

An FIR was lodged against Abbas in this case on February 12, 2022.

Petitioner advocate Upendra Upadhyay said "An FIR has been lodged against the petitioner under politics. The petitioner did not take out a convoy of vehicles, he was only on a public relations campaign. Only those vehicles which were allowed to be taken for campaigning were taken."

Abbas Ansari fought and won on a ticket from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the then alliance partner of Samajwadi Party in the 2022 state assembly elections from Sadar seat in Mau. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)