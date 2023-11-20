New Delhi, November 20: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday cleared the enrolment of more than 10,000 new home guard personnel and directed officials to provide 10 bonus points to ex-civil defence volunteers, the Raj Niwas said in a statement. Saxena said this as he chaired a meeting to review the enrolment of 10,285 new home guard volunteers, they said.

According to the officials, these recruits will be on the rolls by March through an open, fair and transparent selection process, which will have extra credits for civil defence volunteers CDVs). They will be get around Rs 25,000 per month, the officials said. Delhi LG Clears Enrollment of 10,285 Home Guard Personnel by March 2024.

"Saxena directed the officials to squeeze timelines of the enrolment process from June to March, ensure transparency in selection, provide 10 bonus points to ex-CDVs and complete the entire enrolment process at a fast pace by putting into place more teams and locations to complete the physical test process," the officials said.

The Lt Governor also directed that the age limit for enrolment in home guards be brought down to 45 years from the existing 60, in line with the maximum age limit in other states, and to ensure that the personnel enrolled served the purpose of acting as auxiliary to the regular police force, they said.

The minimum qualification for enrolment has also been raised from Class 10 to Class 12, in line with the required minimum qualification for appointment of constables in the Delhi Police, according to the officials. As a special measure to provide opportunities to the CDVs, Saxena has directed that a quota to provide 10 extra marks be given to them for preferential selection.

Fifteen teams comprising a senior officer each of the district administration, Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Force will serve as a board to assess the physical efficiency of the candidates, who have applied at 10 locations, the officials said, adding that this will ensure the screening process is completed with speed. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Moves High Court, Seeks Removal of Defamatory Article by Online News Portal ‘The Wire’ in Dwarka Expressway Compensation Case.

To ensure transparency, the entire process will be videographed through CCTV cameras installed at all the locations. Once the candidates clear the physical test, they will become eligible for the computer-based entrance test (CBT). The enrolment process is expected to begin soon with the issuance of advertisement and the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test (PMET) will take place in the first week of February. The CBT following the PMET will be completed thereafter and the final results out by March, the officials said.

