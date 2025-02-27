Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, who was booked in a rape case.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan adjourned the hearing and summoned the investigating officer (IO) on March 11.

The court was hearing Rathore's bail plea when IO Anoop Shukla said it would take 10 more days to complete the case's investigation.

Going by the statement, the judge observed the probe would be completed by March 10 and posted the hearing the following day.

The IO was directed to remain present along with the case diary and update the court on the status of the investigation on March 11.

Advocate Pooja Singh, appearing on behalf of the survivor, previously filed a counter affidavit. Additional advocate general V K Shahi and government counsel V K Singh have also filed a counter affidavit following which Rathore filed a rejoinder through advocates Arun Sinha and R D Shahi.

His counsel have argued that Rathore was falsely implicated in the case and the FIR was belatedly registered.

