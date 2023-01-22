Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court issued a notification for the transfer and promotion of 221 judicial officers posted in the district courts of the state.

The notification, issued on Saturday includes some Chief Judicial Magistrate level officers who have been promoted and made Additional District Judge (ADJ).

Also Read | Sanjay Raut Says 'In a Democracy, Anyone Can Become Prime Minister if the Public Decides'.

Director General Ashish Garg has issued the notification.

Under the notification, judicial officers have been instructed to assume the new post by handing over the charge. (ANI)

Also Read | After ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan’ Remark, Assam CM Reveals SRK Dialed Him to Seek Support for Pathaan’s Release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)