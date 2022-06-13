New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Following protests by Congress workers across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the National Herald Case, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the agitation stating that the allegation has been levelled against the family members but party workers are staging the demonstration.

Earlier today, Gandhi arrived at the ED office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The allegation is against the family but the party is undertaking the agitation. This is a prime example of Congress and corruption made for each other."

Stating that the Congress party has got "confined to family politics", the Union Minister said that the protests across the country suggest that there is "something fishy" in the party.

"Congress has got confined to family politics. What do they have to hide? The protests on the streets of Delhi and other parts of the country indicate that there is something wrong with the party and there is something fishy. So let the law take its due course. Protesting and making a hue and cry about it will not do any good," he said.

Naqvi criticised the grand-old party for the agitation on the streets in different parts of the country today, and said that it is for the first time that the revolution was being done "for corruption instead of against corruption".

"We have seen revolutions against corruption in the past, but never seen a revolution for corruption. It is happening for the first time. This is why we say that Congress is complementary to corruption. Where there is a matter of corruption, Congress workers hit the streets," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Rahul Gandhi, the 51-year-old politician, who entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after starting from the Congress office on Akbar Road, was accompanied by a large group of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

He is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer-- the investigating officer of the case--supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director.

Another officer is learnt to be typing Gandhi's statement which is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

